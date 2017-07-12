IBL Report July 11

Interisano stars in Panthers’ win

KITCHENER – Justin Interisano’s grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning and gave the Kitchener Panthers the edge in their 13-8 win over the Hamilton Cardinals Tuesday night at Jack Couch Park.

With one run already in, the Panthers trailed 6-5 when Interisano hammered a 3-1 pitch over the fence to give his team a 9-6 lead. It was Interisano’s first of two home runs on the night, as he added a two-run shot in the eighth for a six-RBI game.

Yorbis Borroto homered and drove in four for the Panthers, who have won five straight and crept closer to London for second place. Mike Gordner added a solo shot as part of a two-hit game.

Tanner Nivins singled, tripled and scored twice, Yulexis La Rosa had two hits and a run, Mike Andrulis scored twice, and Zarley Cina drove in a pair of runs.

Dylan Brooks (1-0) picked up the win, giving up a hit with a walk and three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Noelvis Entenza recorded the last five outs for his fourth save. He allowed a hit and had a strikeout. Starter Ian Rendon went 1.1 innings and gave up four runs on six hits with a walk.

For Hamilton, Jake Chiaravalle went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Connor Bowie had two hits, two runs and two RBI, Nate Mastervick went 3-for-4 with two runs, Chris Beer had an RBI, Laine Renaud singled twice, Callum Murphy had two RBI, and Marcus Dicenzo singled twice and scored twice.

Jacob Sims (0-1) allowed five runs on one hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss. Chris Lazar started and allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings.

The teams will meet again Thursday back in Kitchener.

Future games

Wednesday, July 12

Barrie at Toronto, 7:35 p.m.

London at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Burlington at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Kitchener at London, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Brantford, 8 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 23-0

London Majors 19-4

Kitchener Panthers 18-6

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-13

Brantford Red Sox 8-15

Burlington Herd 9-17

Hamilton Cardinals 7-16

Guelph Royals 1-26