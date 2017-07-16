IBL Report: Baycats Sweep Majors

Baycats sweep Majors in doubleheader



BARRIE – For the second time in less than a week the Barrie Baycats swept the London Majors in a doubleheader.

Last Sunday in London the Baycats won both games to set an IBL record for consecutive wins. Saturday at home, Barrie took the opener 18-2 before a tighter 2-1 victory in the second game. The Baycats are now 25-0, while London dropped its fifth straight and slipped to third place, 1.5 games behind Kitchener.

Kevin Atkinson singled, homered and drove in three in Game 1. Kyle DeGrace went 3-for-5 and reached the 500-hit milestone in his IBL career. He also scored three times. Jordan Castaldo singled, doubled and scored three runs while driving in a pair, Ryan Spataro had an RBI and two runs, Justin Bryant drove in a pair, Jeff Cowan and Brandon Dhue each had an RBI and scored once, Steve Lewis drove in three on a pair of hits, Branfy Infante scored twice and had an RBI, Glenn Jackson went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, and Conner Morro singled twice and had an RBI and a run.

Emilis Guerrero (7-0) went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Byron Reichstein went 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Majors. Chris McQueen scored twice.

Cory Hammond (3-2) took the loss, giving up eight runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in two innings.

In the second game, Jackson’s single in the bottom of the seventh scored Infante for the walk-off run. Infante was hit by a pitch to start the inning and stole second before coming around to score. Atkinson drove in DeGrace to give Barrie the lead in the fourth.

Reichstein provided the bulk of London’s offence with a single and solo home run. The Majors had just three hits off Claudio Custodio (5-0), who went all seven innings and struck out 10 with two walks.

Angelo Andujar (0-1) took the loss, giving up a run without allowing a hit in two innings of relief. He walked two and struck out two. Starter Chris Boatto lasted four innings and yielded a run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Panthers explode late in win over Herd

BURLINGTON – Make it eight straight wins for the Kitchener Panthers, who also moved past London and into second place following Saturday’s 26-7 win over the Burlington Herd.

Kitchener took a five-run lead into the seventh and blew the game open with 19 runs over the last three innings.

Sean Reilly led the way with four hits, including two home runs, and eight RBI. He’s currently in position to win the triple crown with 16 home runs, 50 RBI and a .473 average.

Mike Gordner and Jeff MacLeod each singled, homered and drove in four, while Yorbis Borroto went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs. Tanner Nivins had two hits, two RBI and two runs, Colin Gordner drove in a run and scored twice, Mike Andrulis picked up two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Ryan Douse, Matthew Vollmer and Connor Mitchell all had an RBI.

Matt McGovern (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts over seven innings.

For Burlington, Matt Schmidt went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Ryan Freemantle singled three times and drove in two while scoring once, Andrew Mercier singled twice and had an RBI, Justin Gideon went 2-for-5 with a run, and Canice Ejoh scored twice.

Rich Corrente (1-3) gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits over six innings. He walked six and struck out one.

Future games

Sunday, July 16

London at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Brantford at Barrie, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Brantford at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 25-0

Kitchener Panthers 21-6

London Majors 19-7

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-14

Brantford Red Sox 10-15

Burlington Herd 11-18

Hamilton Cardinals 7-18

Guelph Royals 1-28