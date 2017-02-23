IBL Implements Rules Regarding Altercations

February 23, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

In January 2017, the IBL passed the new Rules of Operation. Of particular note is the new regulation regarding bench-clearings:

* The player identified as first to leave the dugout or bullpen to engage in or start an altercation is automatically suspended five games.
* The manager of the team identified as first to leave the dugout or the bullpen is automatically suspended three games.
* A position player, who leaves his position, to engage in an altercation, is automatically suspended one game. This also applies to batters and or players in the batter’s box.

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Majors/IBL

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!