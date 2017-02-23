IBL Implements Rules Regarding Altercations

In January 2017, the IBL passed the new Rules of Operation. Of particular note is the new regulation regarding bench-clearings:

* The player identified as first to leave the dugout or bullpen to engage in or start an altercation is automatically suspended five games.

* The manager of the team identified as first to leave the dugout or the bullpen is automatically suspended three games.

* A position player, who leaves his position, to engage in an altercation, is automatically suspended one game. This also applies to batters and or players in the batter’s box.