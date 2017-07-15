IBL Friday: Panthers Win Seventh Straight

From the IBL:

Panthers win seventh straight

LONDON – The Kitchener Panthers stayed hot with a 6-4 win in London Friday night.

Kitchener has won seven straight and trails the Majors by a few percentage points in the battle for second place. London, meanwhile, has dropped its last three.

Tanner Nivins homered with two RBI and two runs in the win. Josh Garton went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Sean Reilly singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored once. Yorbis Borroto scored a pair of runs, while Mike Gordner singled twice.

Noelvis Entenza (5-0) earned the win after going seven innings and allowing four runs on seven hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Mike Schnurr tossed two scoreless innings for his third save. Schnurr allowed a hit and struck out two.

Chris McQueen had three hits and an RBI for the Majors. Carlos Arteaga drove in a pair of runs, while Byron Reichstein and Humberto Ruiz each had an RBI. Brett Sabourin singled twice and scored once.

Luis Sanchez (7-2) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings. He walked five and struck out four.

Dennis leads Red Sox past Leafs

BRANTFORD – Chris Dennis homered twice and drove in six to lead the Brantford Red Sox to a 12-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night.

Dennis hit a grand slam with one out in the fifth inning and added a two-run blast an inning later. Ricky Murray had two hits, two RBI and two runs, Benjamin Bostick doubled, tripled and scored twice. He also drove in a run. Brandon Dailey had an RBI and scored once, Nate DeSouza singled, doubled and scored, and Dennon Koziol had two RBI and two runs.

Matt Martinow (3-3) went six innings for the win. He gave up three runs (two earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts.

Jonathan Solazzo went 4-for-5 for the Leafs. Ryan White, Zac Orchard and Grant Tamane all drove in a run. Tyler Hardie singled twice and scored once, and Dan Marra added a pair of hits.

Marek Deska (1-3) took the loss, yielding four runs (two earned) on four hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out one.

From the Hamilton Cardinals:

Hamilton and Burlington met for the third time in the last nine days as they took to the field at Bernie Arbour Stadium in IBL action on Friday night. The teams would combine to score 31 runs on 30 hits but it was the visiting team that left with an 18-13 win. Jake Chiaravalle led the Cardinals at the plate, going three-for-six with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and five runs batted in.

The Cardinals would jump out to an early lead in their first at bat of the game. Chiaravalle doubled with one out and later scored on a Logan Stewart RBI single. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Cal Murphy singled to bring in two runners and give the home side a 3-0 lead. Hamilton would add two more runs in the third when Marcus Dicezno was hit by a pitch and Greg Marco walked, both with the bases loaded to extend the lead.

In the fourth the Herd would get on the board with a two-run home run by John Whaley and later added another run on a Nolan Pettipiece fielder’s choice. Burlington went on to score six unearned runs in the fifth as they sent 12 batters to the plate to take their first lead of the game.

However, that lead was short lived as the Cardinals scored five times in their half of the inning. Dicenzo and Marco would each pick up RBI singles in the inning before they were brought home by Chiaravalle on a three-run home run.

The teams kept the bats and base paths blazing hot. Burlington took the lead once again in the seventh, scoring four runs. Hamilton responded right away picking up three runs to tie the game, two coming from Chiaravalle’s second home run of the game.

The Herd took the lead for good when they scored four runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth to make the final 18-13.

For the Cardinals, Nick Virdo started the game and went four and a third innings, allowing seven runs, only three were earned, on three hits, seven walks and striking out five. Kyle Adoranti relieved Virdo in the fifth and went an inning and two-thirds, allowing six runs, two of which were unearned, on five hits, four walks and striking out one. Ben Reid would take the loss, going an inning and a third before leaving the game with an apparent injury. He would give up three runs, one was unearned, on three hits, walking one batter and striking out two. Benson Merritt finished the game, allowing two runs, only one was earned, on four hits, walking one and striking out one over an inning and two-thirds.

For Burlington, Derek Zwolinski, Ben Braun and Kyle Symington would each pitch three innings. Zwolinski allowed five runs on six hits, walking three and striking out three. Braun would then start the fourth inning in relief of Braun, allowing five runs, one of which was unearned, on four hits, walking two batters and striking out five. Symington would allow three runs on five hits to get the win.

Hamilton’s next game will on the road this Sunday afternoon as they head to Dominico Field at Christie Pits to face the Toronto Maple Leafs starting at 2 p.m.

Winning Pitcher: Kyle Symington (1-2)

Losing Pitcher: Ben Reid (0-1)

Burlington Hitters

Justin Gideon – 3 for 6 (2 Singles, Solo Home Runs, Fielder’s Choice, Walk, Strikeout, 2 Stolen Bases, 4 Runs, 3 RBIs)

Canice Ejoh – 3 for 7 (3 Singles, Reached Base on Error, Strikeout, Stolen Base, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs)

Matt Schmidt – 2 for 4 (2 Singles, 2 Walks, Intentional Walk, Strikeout, 3 Runs, 2 RBIs)

Hamilton Hitters

Jake Chiaravalle – 3 for 6 (Double, 2-Run Home Run, 3-Run Home Run, 2 Strikeouts, 3 Runs, 5 RBIs)

Connor Bowie – 3 for 5 (Single, 2 Doubles, Walk, Stolen Base, 3 Runs)

Cal Murphy – 2 for 3 (2 Singles, 2 Walks, Strikeout, Run, 2 RBIs)

Future games

Saturday, July 15

London at Barrie, 1 p.m. (DH)

Kitchener at Burlington, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

London at Kitchener, 2 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Brantford at Barrie, 7 p.m.

Standings

Barrie Baycats 23-0

London Majors 19-5

Kitchener Panthers 20-6

Toronto Maple Leafs 12-14

Brantford Red Sox 9-15

Burlington Herd 10-17

Hamilton Cardinals 7-18

Guelph Royals 1-26