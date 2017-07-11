IBL Announces 100th Season Logo

Cambridge, ON – In 2018, the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) will celebrate its 100th season. The Intercounty Baseball League is the oldest amateur Baseball League in the country. The League is currently planning events to be held during the season in all ball parks. A new logo has been created for the 100th Season that will be for print and merchandise use along with being stamped on all baseballs for the 2018 season.

The new logo is a combination of the main IBL logo that the League has used over the past number of years and branding consistent with the leagues image. The logo features a baseball infield diamond shape with the league logo and 100th mark in the middle. The logo also features a maple leaf in inside home plate to pay tribute to the IBL’s great history in Canada.

The Intercounty Baseball League has been a part of summer in Southern Ontario for 99 97 years now and for its 100th season in 2018, the League will celebrate its proud history.

The League has had its ups and downs over the years, survived the Great Depression and World War II but it continues to provide baseball fans with exciting action every summer.

The League began in 1919 with just four teams…Galt, Guelph, Stratford and Kitchener. Despite a rocky start the Inter County managed to survive its first season.

Now coming up on the league’s 100th season, the IBL looks to honour the past while looking forward to the future of baseball in Ontario.

Hundreds of players have signed contracts with Major League Baseball teams and 45 players have gone on to play in MLB or returned to the IBL following their MLB careers. The League also has many of its alumni working throughout MLB teams in many capacities.

“Next season is going to be special and a season to celebrate. We have many things planned including a banquet to announce our all-time top 100 players” said IBL Commissioner John Kastner.

“We are very excited for what we have in store for our fans for the 100th season and this logo unveiling is just the start!”

Keep an eye on theibl.ca as more information is released.