Cardinals Remember Former Pitcher Mark McDonald

Hamilton Cardinals announced today that former pitcher Mark McDonald has passed away at the age of 34. McDonald peacefully passed away on Tuesday February 21st surrounded by family.

The 6 foot-3 Burlington, Ontario native was drafted in 2001 by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 29th round, 871st overall. He would join the Cardinals organization for the 2003 IBL season and played with the team until the end of the 2006 season. Over that time, he would pitch in 21 games, collecting a 5-3 record and picked up three saves.

McDonald didn’t just pitch for the team but also brought a big bat to the plate. In his career with Hamilton’s IBL franchise he would go 53-for-201 at the plate for a .263 batting average. Of his 53 hits, he would have 12 doubles and nine home runs while collecting 52 runs batted in. Following his time in Hamilton McDonald would play three more seasons in the IBL with the Guelph Royals.

More importantly, McDonald was a great guy away from the field. Former Cardinals teammate Ryan Lambert remembers McDonald as a guy you could rely on and that “enjoyed hanging out with the boys after games in the locker room, parking lot or wherever the boys were going that night.” Lambert went on to say that he did everything “with a big smile.”

The entire Hamilton Cardinals organization send their condolences to Mark’s wife Stephanie, the entire McDonald family, his friends and former teammates. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory to the Milton District Hospital Foundation or Princess Margaret Hospital would be appreciated.