Lightning’s White Central Division Player Of The Week

NBL CANADA ANNOUNCES PLAYERS OF THE WEEK



The National Basketball League of Canada announces Horace Wormley of the Saint John Riptide as Atlantic Division Player of the Week and Royce White of the London Lightning as the Central Division Player of the Week for the week ending March 13, 2017.

Central Division Player of the Week

The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce that Royce White of the London Lightning has been named Central Division Player of the Week for the week ending March 12, 2017. This is the second time this season that White has earned this honour.

Whie, a 6’8″ forward who played collegiately at Iowa State, averaged 23.6 points per game for London, helping the Lightning win two of three games this week. For White, this season with London has been a season of growth and evolution in his basketball career.

It’s been a season of growth for him,” said Lightning head coach Kyle Julius. “He does have a mental illness that he has to fight and work through and live with it on a daily basis, he did have a stigma that he hadn’t played for so long, if you look at what he’s done so far, he’s shown you that he’s consistently and mentally present every day, and he’s an exceptional athete, a great basketball player and an excellent teammate, and he’s flown with us several times this year. He’s proven the naysayers wrong, and he’s only getting better for us.”

About the National Basketball League of Canada

