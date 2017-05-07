Bolts Win Away From Semifinal Sweep

Saturday at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three NBL Canada Central Division series with a 121-118 win over the Orangeville A’s.

On Thursday, the Bolts crushed the A’s in London, 117-87. They can wrap up the series Tuesday in Orangeville.

Royce White collected 23 points, five assists and 13 boards for the Bolts, while Kyle Johnson had 16 points, and Doug Herring Jr. 14 points.

A crowd of 3,615 applauded London’s Kyle Julius, who was presented with the league’s Coach of the Year Award. The Lightning have a biography here.

NBL Canada Central Division Best-of-5 Semifinal

Game 3 May 9 at Orangeville 7 p.m.

*Game 4 May 11 at Orangeville 7 p.m.

*Game 5 May 13 at London 7 p.m.

* if necessary