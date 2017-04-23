Bolts Tie Record For Regular Season Wins

Sunday at Windsor, the London Lightning beat the Express 109-96, and upped their record to 33-5. That ties the NBL Canada record for most regular season wins. In 2012-13, the Bolts finished 33-7.

The Lightning host the Island Storm Tuesday in London, before finishing their regular season Saturday versus the Orangeville A’s.

This afternoon, Kyle Johnson led the Lighting with 25 points.

A best-of-five Central Division playoff versus either Niagara Falls or Orangeville will open Thursday, May 4. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.