Bolts Squeeze Orangeville

May 5, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Thursday at Budweiser Gardens, Royce White scored 25 points, and added 11 boards and 11 assists, as the London Lightning crushed the Orangeville A’s, 117-87, taking a 1-0 lead in the NBL Canada best-of-five Central Division semifinal.

Ryan Anderson scored 18 points, and Garrett Williamson added 14 for the Bolts.

Game 2 goes tomorrow at the Bud at 7 p.m.

 London Lightning versus Orangeville A’s
 NBL Canada Central Division Best-of-5 Semifinal
Game 2  May 6 at London 7 p.m.
Game 3  May 9 at Orangeville 7 p.m.
*Game 4  May 11 at Orangeville 7 p.m.
*Game 5  May 13 at London 7 p.m.
* if necessary

