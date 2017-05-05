Bolts Squeeze Orangeville

Thursday at Budweiser Gardens, Royce White scored 25 points, and added 11 boards and 11 assists, as the London Lightning crushed the Orangeville A’s, 117-87, taking a 1-0 lead in the NBL Canada best-of-five Central Division semifinal.

Ryan Anderson scored 18 points, and Garrett Williamson added 14 for the Bolts.

Game 2 goes tomorrow at the Bud at 7 p.m.

London Lightning versus Orangeville A’s

NBL Canada Central Division Best-of-5 Semifinal

Game 2 May 6 at London 7 p.m.

Game 3 May 9 at Orangeville 7 p.m.

*Game 4 May 11 at Orangeville 7 p.m.

*Game 5 May 13 at London 7 p.m.

* if necessary