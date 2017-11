Saturday at St. Catharines, the NBL of Canada defending champion London Lightning lost their season opener, 120-114, to the Niagara River Lions.

Garrett Williamson led the Bolts with 30 points. Joe Friesen-Latty had 23 points, and Kirk Williams Jr. added 20.

Next Game: Home opener Sunday, November 26 versus Halifax Hurricanes 2 p.m.