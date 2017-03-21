Bolts Kick A’s At Bud

The London Lightning battled back on Monday to take down Orangeville 99-93 on the way to their fourth win in five days.

Fatigue was an early factor for the Bolts, who managed to find another gear down the stretch.

London’s difficult schedule finally caught up to them in the first half when they went down early to the visiting A’s. The Bolts failed to move the ball effectively and were somewhat outran by an athletic A’s side that kept the pressure on as they did on Saturday night in London’s 109-91 win at the Athlete’s Institute. Despite this, London managed to close out the dismal half on an uplifting note thanks to an 11-2 run.

Much of London’s first half successes was led by Royce White — who eventually gave London their first lead of the second half with an emphatic dunk that sent Budweiser Gardens into a frenzy.

Back-and-forth play led to an emotional fourth quarter for both teams — which London got the better of. A number of wonderful individual efforts — specifically from Garrett Williamson, White, Doug Herring Jr., and Joel Friesen — got the crowd on its feet and London surging on the court.

The game was littered with inside play and London seemed to take advantage of that the most. Late drives by Williamson and Herring Jr. helped sealed the deal for the Bolts, who have now won five straight games and 21 in their last 22.

Doug Herring Jr. led scoring with 26 points. Royce White had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’re in a little bit of a funk offensively over the past couple of games. I think it’s part of that time of year, I think it’s also part of the schedule, four games in five nights is extremely difficult,” said coach Kyle Julius. “Teams have their best games against us or they come out really hard and they play like gangbusters. They’re playing the number one team in the league and at the same time you’re fighting for your playoff lives. It’s tough.”

“The guys got together in the second half for sure and they changed their tune. They came out and executed defensively, guys were active, guys were aggressive, they were moving their feet and causing a lot of turnovers that turned into transition points or, at least, transition opportunities, and we need that.”

The Bolts will now enjoy a much-deserved week off before going back to work on Sunday when they take on the A’s again — this time in Orangeville.