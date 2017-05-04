Bolts’ Julius Coach Of The Month

London Lightning head coach Kyle Julius is the NBL Canada Coach of the Month for April.

This is the third consecutive month that Julius has earned Coach of the Month honours.

Under Julius, the Lightning compiled a 10-1 record finishing the regular season with a 35-5 record guaranteeing home court advantage throughout the playoffs. This would set a new league record for most wins in a season besting a 33 win season set by the Lightning in 2012-2013.