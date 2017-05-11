Bolts-Express Again In Central Division Final

For the second straight season, the London Lightning will battle the Windsor Express in the NBL Canada Central Division final:

GAME 1: Friday, May 12 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens

Game 2: Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens

Game 3: Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre

Game 4: Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens

*Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre

*Game 7: Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens

*Games 5-7 if necessary