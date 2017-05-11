Bolts-Express Again In Central Division Final

May 11, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

For the second straight season, the London Lightning will battle the Windsor Express in the NBL Canada Central Division final:

GAME 1: Friday, May 12 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens
Game 2: Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens
Game 3: Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre
Game 4: Saturday, May 20 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens
*Game 6: Friday, May 26 at 7:00 pm / Atlas Tube Centre
*Game 7: Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 pm / Budweiser Gardens

*Games 5-7 if necessary

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Lightning

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!