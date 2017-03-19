Bolts Beat Titans In OT

Today in Kitchener, the London Lightning won their fifth straight game, and 19th in their last 20, with a 95-90 overtime victory over the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

A three-pointer from Marvin Phillips’s three-pointer with 24 seconds left on the clock in OT, followed by two free throws from Doug Herring Jr., gave London the win.

Lightning In March:

Lightning vs A’s Monday Mar 20, 2017 07:00 PM Budweiser Gardens

Lightning @ A’s Sunday Mar 26, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute