Bolts Beat Titans In OT

March 19, 2017 By:jeffreyreed (Copyright 2017 London Ontario Golf) 0 Comments

Today in Kitchener, the London Lightning won their fifth straight game, and 19th in their last 20, with a 95-90 overtime victory over the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

A three-pointer from Marvin Phillips’s three-pointer with 24 seconds left on the clock in OT, followed by two free throws from Doug Herring Jr., gave London the win.

Lightning In March:

Lightning vs A’s Monday Mar 20, 2017 07:00 PM Budweiser Gardens
Lightning @ A’s  Sunday Mar 26, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute

Twitter Digg Delicious Stumbleupon Technorati Facebook Email
Lightning

About jeffreyreed

A leading Canadian communications professional. Corporate office www.JeffreyReedReporting.com established 1989.
View all posts by jeffreyreed

No comments yet... Be the first to leave a reply!