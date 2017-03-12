Bolts Beat River Lions 127-119

Saturday at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning beat the Niagara River Lions, 127-119, in their final regular season clash.

London had an 18-point lead in the second quarter, and in all capitalized on the River Lions’ 31 turnovers, which resulted in 48 points for the Bolts.

Lightning In March

Lightning @ A’s Sunday Mar 12, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute

Lightning vs Titans Thursday Mar 16, 2017 07:00 PM Budweiser Gardens

Lightning @ A’s Saturday Mar 18, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute

Lightning @ Titans Sunday Mar 19, 2017 02:00 PM The Aud, Kitchener

Lightning vs A’s Monday Mar 20, 2017 07:00 PM Budweiser Gardens

Lightning @ A’s Sunday Mar 26, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute