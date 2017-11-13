Bolts Beat Express In Final Exhibition Contest

Sunday at Budweiser Gardens, the London Lightning played their final 2017 exhibition contest, a 104-95 win over the Windsor Express.

The Bolts’ 2016 MVP Royce White collected 17 points and 13 boards. Joel Friesen added 16, Ryan Anderson 15, Marcus Capers 11 and Kirk Williams Jr. 10 points.

London opens their season Saturday at St. Catharines versus the Niagara River Lions. The Bolts’ home opener goes November 26 at 2 p.m. versus Halifax Hurricanes.