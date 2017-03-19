Bolts Beat A’s

From the Lightning:

The London Lightning kicked off a three-game-in-three-day stretch off with a confident 109-91 win in Orangeville against the A’s.

The Bolts picked up where they left off on Thursday, jumping out to a 20-10 lead in the first on the back of strong rebounding and perimeter shooting. Orangeville cut into London’s lead in the second through a 27-24 quarter to take a six-point deficit into half.

Proficiency on the boards helped London keep a steady lead throughout, with the Bolts outrebounding Orangeville 54-40 and scoring 19 second-chance points.

With a steady first half behind them, the Bolts kept up with the atheltic Orangeville side through the second half — keeping them at bay on offense and challenging them on defence. The Bolts pulled ahead in the fourth to grab their fourth win in a row.

Doug Herring Jr. led the game with 22 points. Royce White had 21 points and 8 rebounds.

“We stated what we wanted to do. It got a little physical at the end but we had to keep our composure and we grinded out a ‘W,’” Herring Jr. said after the game. “I’m still undefeated in a Lightning uniform and I wanna keep that going.”

“Good fourth quarter. We responded well to a sub-par defensive game overall. We really showed out resilience and toughness and even had a scoring explosion at the end — and those are all positives,” coach Kyle Julius said.

The Lightning will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they’ll visit the KW Titans. London beat KW 101-01 at Budweiser Gardens. The Bolts will play Orangeville again on Monday at Budweiser Gardens.

Lightning In March:

Lightning @ Titans Sunday Mar 19, 2017 02:00 PM The Aud, Kitchener

Lightning vs A’s Monday Mar 20, 2017 07:00 PM Budweiser Gardens

Lightning @ A’s Sunday Mar 26, 2017 03:00 PM Athlete Institute