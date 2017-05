This afternoon at Budweiser Gardens, a dress rehearsal for an NBL Canada first-round playoff saw the London Lightning easily handle the Orangeville A’s, 126-107.

The two squads open their best-of-five Central Division semifinal Thursday in London, with Game 2 in London Saturday.  The Kitchener-Waterloo Titans and Windsor Express meet in the other division semifinal.

London had the league’s best record at 35-5.