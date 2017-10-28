Thomas’s Four Goals Give Knights First Home Victory

It took six tries, but the London Knights finally notched a home victory Friday at Budweiser Gardens, topping the Flint Firebirds, 8-2.

St. Louis Blues first rounder Robert Thomas fired four goals and added two assists, as the Knights scored more goals last night than they did in their five previous home contests.

Alex Formenton, Cliff Pu, Billy Moskal and Tim Fallowfield also scored for London. Ethan Keppen and Nicholas Caamano scored for Flint.

London now sits 4-8-1 in the OHL’s Western Conference and just two points ahead of last-place Saginaw. They’ve won three straight games.

Next Games:

Today at Hamilton 4 p.m.

Sunday at Guelph 4 p.m.