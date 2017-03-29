Spits Take 2-1 Series Lead

Tuesday night in Windsor, the Spitfires took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series with London, topping the Knights, 3-1.

Janne Kuokkanen scored London’s only goal. Julius Nattinen, Gabriel Vilardi and Cristiano DiGiacinto scored for Windsor.

Game 4 of this quarter-final goes Thursday in Windsor. Game time is 7 p.m.

From the OHL:

Game of Sunday, March 26th, 2017 – Windsor at London

The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of a further review of incidents which took place as part of the playoff game played in London on the 26th of March, 2017, involving the Knights and the visiting Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club.

It is the position of the League that the post-game media comments made by Windsor Spitfires Head Coach Rocky Thompson were most inappropriate and detrimental to the welfare of the League. As a result of his comments, and the Spitfires Twitter post including such comments which is not consistent with the League’s Social Media Policy, the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club is fined $7,500.

In addition, Windsor Spitfires General Manager Warren Rychel has been sanctioned by the League for certain actions including violating League policy concerning interaction with on-ice officials before, during, and after the game. The League reserves finalizing any further disciplinary action against Mr. Rychel and the Spitfires pending a hearing to be held on Friday, March 31, 2017.