Spits Beat Knights 4-1
Saturday afternoon at Windsor, the Spitfires scored twice in the first and third periods while holding the London Knights to a lone goal in the first for a 4-1 victory.
Windsor out shot London, 38-22, in this Western Conference battle.
Mitchell Stephens scored a power play goal for London at 4:15 of the first period.
Remaining Regular Season Games:
Mar. 9 Guelph at London 7 p.m.
Mar. 10 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.
Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.
Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.
Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.
