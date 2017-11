Friday at Budweiser Gardens, Brady Gilmour 17 seconds into overtime to give the Saginaw Spirit a 6-5 win over the London Knights.

London scored three third-period goals to force OT. Robert Thomas (2), Evan Bouchard, Alec Regula and Cliff Pu netted the Knights’ markers. Cole Coskey, Mason Kohn, Danny Katic, Marcus Crawford and Blade Jenkins also scored for Saginaw.

Next Game: Tonight at Owen Sound 7:30 p.m.