For the first time since December 29, 2015, the Kitchener Rangers have the London Knights’ number.

Last night in Kitchener, Kole Sherwood recorded a hat trick and Adam Liska scored a single goal in the Rangers’ 4-2 win over London. It ended the Knights’ 14-game win streak over their rivals.

Alex Formenton scored both London goals.

Next Game: Friday, November 17 Guelph at London 7 p.m.