Penalties Cost Knights 7-3 Loss
Saturday night at Owen Sound, the Attack scored five third-period goals to beat the London Knights, 7-3.
The Attack out shot London, 50-34. Jordan Kooy turned aside 43 shots for the Knights.
Alex Formenton, Liam Foudy and Victor Mete scored for London, who took a series of costly penalties.
Remaining Regular Season Schedule:
Feb. 26 at Guelph 2 p.m.
Mar. 3 at Kitchener 7:30 pm
Mar. 4 at Windsor 4 p.m.
Mar. 9 Guelph at London 7 p.m.
Mar. 10 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.
Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.
Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.
Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.
