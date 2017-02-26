Penalties Cost Knights 7-3 Loss

Saturday night at Owen Sound, the Attack scored five third-period goals to beat the London Knights, 7-3.

The Attack out shot London, 50-34. Jordan Kooy turned aside 43 shots for the Knights.

Alex Formenton, Liam Foudy and Victor Mete scored for London, who took a series of costly penalties.

Remaining Regular Season Schedule:

Feb. 26 at Guelph 2 p.m.

Mar. 3 at Kitchener 7:30 pm

Mar. 4 at Windsor 4 p.m.

Mar. 9 Guelph at London 7 p.m.

Mar. 10 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.

Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.

Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.