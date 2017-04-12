Otters Take Semifinal Lead

April 12, 2017

Tuesday at Budweiser Gardens, Erie netminder Troy Timpano made 33 saves as the Otters beat the London Knights, 3-1, to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven OHL Western Conference semifinal.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for Erie, with Anthony Cirelli chipping in. Janne Kuokkanen scored for London.

Game 4 April 13 at London 7 p.m.
Game 5 April 15 at Erie 7 p.m.
*Game 6 April 16 at London 6 p.m.
*Game 7 April 18 at Erie 7 p.m.
* if necessary

Knights

