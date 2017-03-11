Otters Sink Knights’ First Place Hopes

OHL Western Conference leaders Erie Otters handed the London Knights a 4-1 win Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Cliff Pu scored the lone goal for London, now six points behind Erie, and three behind second-place Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The Owen Sound Attack are just a point behind London.

Knights Remaining Regular Season:

Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.

Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.

Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.