Knights Win, Erie On Tap

The London Knights and Erie Otters are set for an OHL Round 2 best-of-seven playoff, thanks to London’s 3-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires Tuesday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Olli Juolevi scored the winner with 6:11 left in the third period to give London a Western Conference quarter-final victory, after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Round 2 starts Thursday at 7 p.m. in Erie.

Game 1 April 6 at Erie 7 p.m.

Game 2 April 7 at Erie 7 p.m.

Game 3 April 11 at London 7 p.m.

Game 4 April 13 at London 7 p.m.

*Game 5 April 15 at Erie 7 p.m.

*Game 6 April 16 at London 6 p.m.

*Game 7 April 18 at Erie 7 p.m.

* if necessary