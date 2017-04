London┬ácentre Mitchell Stephens’ second-period goal gave the Knights a 2-1 win over Windsor Friday at Budweiser Gardens. The Spitfires now lead the Western Conference quarter-final, 3-2.

Robert Thomas scored London’s first goal, while Jeremy Bracco scored for Windsor.

Game 6 goes Sunday in Windsor at 2 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary, is slated for London on April 4 at 7 p.m.