Knights Sink Otters

Sam Miletic’s third-period go-ahead goal – his second goal of the night Tuesday – proved to be the winner, as the London Knights beat the hometown Erie Otters, 3-2.

London remains a single point behind Owen Sound for third spot in the OHL Western Conference. Both teams have three games remaining.

London goals: Sam Miletic (2), Janne Kuokkanen.

Knights’ Remaining Regular Season Schedule

Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.