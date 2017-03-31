Knights’ Season Hangs By Thread

From the Windsor Spitfires:

(Windsor, ON) – Graham Knott scored at 5:58 of overtime to give the Spitfires a 3-2 win over the London Knights Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

The victory pushes Windsor’s lead to 3-1 in their Western Conference quarter-final series, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday night back in London.

Knott opened the scoring just 2:42 in the first period and Gabe Vilardi’s second of the series on a power play tied the game up at 2-2 late in the second.

Michael DiPietro was outstanding in goal, making 31 saves while pushing London to the brink of elimination.

Click here for boxscore.

Game 5:

Tonight at Budweiser Gardens 7:30 p.m.

Game 6 (if nec.): April 2 at Windsor 2 p.m.

Game 7 (if nec.): April 4 at London 7 p.m.