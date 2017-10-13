Knights Lose Sixth Straight

Thursday in Windsor, the London Knights dropped their sixth straight game, 3-1, to the defending Memorial Cup champion Spitfires.

Harrison Cottam scored London’s only goal on a night when the Spits raised their championship banner.

Aaron Luchuk scored twice for Windsor, with Cole Purboo netting a single goal.

London, last in the Western Division, fall to 1-7 and have scored just 14 goals this season.

Next Game: Tonight versus Windsor at Budweiser Gardens 7:30 p.m.