Knights Lose Eighth Straight

Sunday at Budweiser Gardens, the Knights appeared poised to end their seven-game losing streak by bringing the Owen Sound Attack into overtime. But Sean Durzi scored on a breakaway to give the Attack a 4-3 win, and extend London’s losing streak to eight games.

Robert Thomas, Evan Bouchard and Alex Turko scored for the Knights, now 1-8-1 and in last place in the OHL Western Conference.

Next Game: Friday, October 20 London at Kitchener Rangers 7:30 p.m.