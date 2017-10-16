Knights Lose Eighth Straight

October 16, 2017

Sunday at Budweiser Gardens, the Knights appeared poised to end their seven-game losing streak by bringing the Owen Sound Attack into overtime. But Sean Durzi scored on a breakaway to give the Attack a 4-3 win, and extend London’s losing streak to eight games.

Robert Thomas, Evan Bouchard and Alex Turko scored for the Knights, now 1-8-1 and in last place in the OHL Western Conference.

Next Game: Friday, October 20 London at Kitchener Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Knights

