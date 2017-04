Thursday at Budweiser Gardens, the London Knights scored four unanswered goals in the third period for a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Erie Otters. Their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal is now tied 2-2.

Max Jones and Janne Kuokkanen each scored twice for London, who outshot the Otters 33-28.

Next Games:

Game 5 April 15 at Erie 7 p.m.

Game 6 April 16 at London 6 p.m.

*Game 7 April 18 at Erie 7 p.m.

* if necessary