Knights Double 67’s On Family Day

Story & Photo: Ottawa 67’s

67’s fans were treated to an exciting Family Day experience inside of an electric Arena at TD Place, with Cliff Pu’s late goal helping the London Knights avoid an upset at the hands of the Ottawa 67’s.

They beat the 67’s 4-2 in front of 6,046 fans, after Ottawa stuck with the Knights for the entire game. London has 83 points on the 2017 OHL season compared to Ottawa’s 46, but that didn’t keep the 67’s from going toe-to-toe with the league’s finest.

“It’s an encouraging effort, a lot of young guys played really hard today,” 67’s head coach and general manager Jeff Brown said after the game.

Brown said it seems like whenever the 67’s make a mistake, the puck ends up in the net. “I told them if we keep giving that effort, things are going to turn for us. What we can control is our work ethic. ”

The 67’s came to play in the first period, and it showed on the scoreboard. They potted the first goal of the game at 4:10, when Mitchell Hoeschler finished a three-way passing play. Mathieu Foget saw him wide open in the slot, and it was 1-0 Ottawa early.

Ottawa stuck with the powerhouse Knights through the first, only trailing by one in the shot count through 20 minutes.

In the second, London has an answer for Ottawa’s early success, scoring two goals of their own.

First, Alex Formenton evened the game at one goal apiece when he found some space in the slot and beat Olivier Lafreniere with a high wrist shot. Then a screened shot from the top of the slot by Evan Bouchard eluded the traffic in front for a 2-1 Knights lead headed to the second intermission.

In the third, the 67’s would fight back and tie the score again. Artur Tyanulin sat wide open on the back door, and Noel Hoefenmayer hit him with a perfect pass to make it 2-2.

Then came Pu’s answer, taking advantage of a 67’s player losing control of his stick in his own zone and firing it high over Lafreniere, giving London a 3-2 lead. They added an empty netter to seal the deal with a 4-2 final.

