Knights Crush Otters 8-1

Sam Miletic’s two goals led a parade of seven goal getters as the London Knights crushed the Storm, 8-1, Sunday in Guelph.

London now sits at 40-12-3, four points behind OHL Western Conference leader Erie Otters.

Remaining Regular Season Schedule:

Mar. 3 at Kitchener 7:30 pm

Mar. 4 at Windsor 4 p.m.

Mar. 9 Guelph at London 7 p.m.

Mar. 10 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.

Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.

Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.