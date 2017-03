Knights Calm Storm 8-2

Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens, six Knights netted goals en route to an 8-2 victory over the Guelph Storm. Sam Miletic and JJ Piccinich each scored twice.

The Knights are at home again tonight to face the Erie Otters. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Knights Remaining Regular Season:

Mar. 10 Erie at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 12 at Guelph 2 p.m.

Mar. 14 at Erie 7 p.m.

Mar. 17 Flint at London 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.