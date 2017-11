Friday at Budweiser Gardens, Sam Miletic scored twice, including the winner at 3:47 in overtime, to push the London Knights past the Saginaw Spirit, 4-3.

Evan Bouchard and Cliff Pu also scored for London, with Saginaw goals coming from Mason Kohn (2) and DJ Busdeker.

Next Game: Sunday at Windsor 2:05 p.m.