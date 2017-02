Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, the London Knights handed the Windsor Spitfires a 4-1 loss in front of 9,036 fans.

London goals: Mitchell Stephens, JJ Piccinich, Janne Kuokkanen and Sam Miletic. Windsor goal: Hayden McCool.

Upcoming Games:

February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.

February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.