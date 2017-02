A goal and an assist from the returning Victor Mete helped the London Knights beat the Frontenacs 4-1 in Kingston Sunday afternoon.

Mete missed 15 games after taking a puck to the head on January 13 versus Saginaw.

Upcoming Games:

February 20 London at Ottawa 2 p.m.

February 24 Windsor at London 7:30 p.m.

February 25 London at Oshawa 7:30 p.m.

February 26 London at Guelph 2 p.m.