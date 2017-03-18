Knights Beat Firebirds, Quest For Third Place Alive

Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, Max Jones netted two goals in the Knights’ 7-2 victory over the Flint Firebirds.

London now sits one point behind Owen Sound in the quest for third place. Both clubs have two games remaining.

London Goals: Max Jones (2); Alex Formenton; Janne Kuokkanen; Liam Foudy; Adrian Carbonara; Dante Salituro

Knights’ Remaining Regular Season:

Mar. 18 at Flint 7 p.m.

Mar. 19 at Sault Ste. Marie 2:07 p.m.