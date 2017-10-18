Knights Acquire Netminder Joseph Raaymakers

The London Knights have announced the team has acquired goaltender Joseph Raaymakers from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in exchange for goaltender Tyler Johnson and draft picks.

Raaymakers will come to the Knights after spending the past three seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. In 94 career games, the Chatham, ON native boasted a 3.36 Goals Against Average and a .892 Save Percentage.

“We are very excited to welcome Joseph to the Knights franchise”, said London Knights General Manager, Rob Simpson. “We are very proud to be bringing in a very talented player, who also has local roots.”

The full details of the trade can be seen below.

To London

•Joseph Raaymakers

To Sault Ste. Marie

•Tyler Johnson

•Flint’s 2nd Round Pick in 2019 OHL Priority Selection

•London’s 2nd Round Pick in 2023 OHL Priority Selection

•Conditional London’s 4th Round Pick in 2020 OHL Priority Selection ◦If Joseph Raaymakers plays one regular season or playoff game in his overage season (2018-2019) Sault Ste. Marie will receive the pick.