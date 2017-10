Saturday at Hamilton, Anaheim Ducks first-rounder Max Jones gave the London Knights their fourth straight win with his first OHL shootout goal.

London beat the Bulldogs, 3-2. Cliff Pu and Sam Miletic scored for London in regulation, while Marian Studenic and TJ Fergus scored for Hamilton.

London visits Guelph today at 4 p.m. and will try to make it five straight victories.