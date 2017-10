Friday night at Budweiser Gardens, Boris Katchouk scored twice to help the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the London Knights, 4-1.

Josh Nelson had the only goal for London, now 1-5 on the season.

Jack Kopacka and Hayden Verbeek also scored for the Soo.

The Knights are in Erie tonight for a 7 p.m. tilt versus the Otters.