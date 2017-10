Sunday at Oshawa, the Generals edged the London Knights, 5-4.

Max Jones (2), Cole Tymkin and Robert Thomas scored for London, now 1-4 on the season.

Nick Wong (2), Alex Di Carlo, Serron Noel and Renars Krastenbergs scored for Oshawa.

Next Game: Friday, October 6 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at London 7:30 p.m.