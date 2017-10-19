Four Represent Knights At Canada Russia Series

Toronto, ON – The Ontario Hockey League, in collaboration with the Canadian Hockey League, Owen Sound Attack and Sudbury Wolves Hockey Clubs, and Hockey Canada, announced today the rosters for Team OHL, which will compete against Team Russia in the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Team OHL faces the Russian National Junior Team in Game 3 of the series in Owen Sound on Thursday November 9, with Game 4 to be played in Sudbury on Monday November 13. The series will begin with two games in the Western Hockey League and will wrap up with two games played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

28 players will represent the OHL in the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series including 11 players who will compete in both games. A total of 16 players are listed on Team OHL rosters that received invites to Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Showcase led by returning World Junior silver medalist Taylor Raddysh of the Erie Otters. The rosters feature 24 players who have been selected in the NHL Draft including first round picks Nick Suzuki of the Owen Sound Attack (Vegas Golden Knights, 13th in 2017), Logan Stanley of the Kitchener Rangers (Winnipeg Jets, 18th in 2016), Robert Thomas of the London Knights (St. Louis Blues, 20th in 2017), and Morgan Frost of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Philadelphia Flyers, 27th in 2017).

Suzuki will be one of three Attack players to compete before the hometown crowd on November 9 alongside Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonah Gadjovich and Los Angeles Kings prospect Markus Phillips. In Sudbury on November 13, the host Wolves will be represented by forward Macauley Carson.

The Team OHL rosters were assembled by a Selection Committee that includes Attack General Manager Dale DeGray and Ottawa 67’s General Manager James Boyd in consultation with Hockey Canada Head Scout Brad McEwen.

In 14 years of competition against the Russian National Junior Team, the OHL has a record of 23-4-1 in this series following a 4-3 loss in North Bay and 5-2 victory in Hamilton last season.

Team OHL Roster:

Game 3 – Thursday November 9 – Owen Sound

*- competing in both games

Goaltenders:

Jacob Ingham (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dylan Wells (Peterborough Petes)

Defencemen:

Evan Bouchard (London Knights)*

Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads)

Markus Phillips (Owen Sound Attack)

Jordan Sambrook (Erie Otters)*

Logan Stanley (Kitchener Rangers)

Conor Timmins (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)*

Forwards:

Jonathan Ang (Peterborough Petes)*

Will Bitten (Hamilton Bulldogs)*

Alex Formenton (London Knights)*

Jonah Gadjovich (Owen Sound Attack)*

Boris Katchouk (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)*

Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia Sting)

Adam Mascherin (Kitchener Rangers)

Cliff Pu (London Knights)*

Taylor Raddysh (Erie Otters)

Givani Smith (Guelph Storm)*

Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack)*

Robert Thomas (London Knights)

Staff:

Head Coach: Trevor Letowski (Windsor Spitfires)

Assistant Coach: Todd Gill (Owen Sound Attack)

Athletic Therapist/Equipment Manager: Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack)

Assistant Athletic Therapist: Brandon Downing (Owen Sound Attack)

Assistant Equipment Manager: Trevor Castonguay (Owen Sound Attack)

Game 4 – Monday November 13 – Sudbury

*– competing in both games

Goaltenders:

Michael DiPietro (Windsor Spitfires)

Matthew Villalta (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Defencemen:

Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s)

Evan Bouchard (London Knights)*

Keaton Middleton (Saginaw Spirit)

Jordan Sambrook (Erie Otters)*

Conor Timmins (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)*

Forwards:

Jonathan Ang (Peterborough Petes)*

Will Bitten (Hamilton Bulldogs)*

Macauley Carson (Sudbury Wolves)

Alex Formenton (London Knights)*

Morgan Frost (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Jonah Gadjovich (Owen Sound Attack)*

Boris Katchouk (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)*

Cliff Pu (London Knights)*

Nate Schnarr (Guelph Storm)

Givani Smith (Guelph Storm)*

Jack Studnicka (Oshawa Generals)

Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack)*

Staff:

Head Coach: Trevor Letowski (Windsor Spitfires)

Assistant Coach: Cory Stillman (Sudbury Wolves)

Athletic Therapist/Equipment Manager: Dan Buckland (Sudbury Wolves)

Assistant Athletic Therapist: Shawn Charron (Sudbury Wolves)

Assistant Equipment Manager: Brandon Grace (Sudbury Wolves)

The CIBC Canada Russia Series has been an integral part of the identification process for Team Canada for the past 14 years prior to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Since the event first began in 2003, CHL teams have played to an overall record of 58-19-1-6. The competitiveness of the rivalry has grown in recent years with four of the last seven series decided in the final game, and with Russia earning three series wins since 2010 compared to the CHL’s four series triumphs over the same period including last season by a 13-5 margin in points.

The 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series is supported by title sponsor CIBC, the Official Bank of the CHL, along with associate sponsors Cooper Tires and Sherwin-Williams. All games will be broadcast nationally on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series Schedule:

Game 1 – Monday November 6 at Moose Jaw, SK

Game 2 – Tuesday November 7 at Swift Current, SK

Game 3 – Thursday November 9 at Owen Sound, ON – Tickets

Game 4 – Monday November 13 at Sudbury, ON – Tickets

Game 5 – Tuesday November 14 at Charlottetown, PE

Game 6 – Thursday November 16 at Moncton, NB

For event information including how to purchase tickets please visit http://chlcanadarussia.ca.