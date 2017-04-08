Erie Evens Series

Friday at Erie, brothers Darren and Taylor Raddysh combined for four goals to help beat the London Knights, 5-1, and even the best-of-seven OHL Western Conference semifinal, 1-1.

Overager Darren scored a hat trick. London’s only goal came from Mitch Vande Sompel.

Game 3 goes Tuesday at Budweiser Gardens, at 7 p.m.

Game 3 April 11 at London 7 p.m.

Game 4 April 13 at London 7 p.m.

Game 5 April 15 at Erie 7 p.m.

*Game 6 April 16 at London 6 p.m.

*Game 7 April 18 at Erie 7 p.m.

* if necessary