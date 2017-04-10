Tickets On Sale Wednesday For 2018 Curling Continental Cup

Tickets going on sale Wednesday for 2018 WFG Continental Cup



It’s going to be the hottest ticket in town when full-event packages go on sale Wednesday for the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup in London, Ont.

The party atmosphere of curling’s version of the Ryder Cup, combined with the intimate close-to-the-ice seating of The Sports Centre at Western Fair District, will produce high demand when the full-event packages are made available Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Fewer than 900 full-event packages will be available, so if you want the same great seat for all 11 draws, you’ll need to act quickly.

The packages will go for just $279, and will be available online at curling.ca/tickets or by phone at 1-855-985-5000. All ticket packages are subject to standard ticket service fees.

There’s already buzz being generated for an event that traditionally attracts the sport’s biggest names, and 2018 won’t be an exception. As well, it should be an Olympic preview as many participating teams will be tuning up for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canada’s two Olympic teams — the men’s and women’s champions at the 2017 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials this December in Ottawa — will be part of Team North America, as will teams skipped by Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., and Rachel Homan of Ottawa by virtue of their victories at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier and 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

USA Curling will add a men’s and women’s entry to Team North America at a later date, while the Team World contingent will be named this summer.

During the event, be sure to visit the World Famous Patch, which will be located a short walk away from the arena at the Carousel Room at the Western Fair District, where there will be opportunities to meet face-to-face with the athletes, in addition to live music, dancing, drinks and food, as well as interactive activities for the entire family.

The event website, www.curling.ca/2018continentalcup/, is now live, and on it you’ll be able to find information about tickets and accommodation in a variety of price ranges.

Additionally, you can now sign up to volunteer by CLICKING HERE.

It will be the first time the World Financial Group Continental Cup has been played in Canada since 2015 at Calgary. The past two editions have been played in Las Vegas. It will be the 14th edition of the World Financial Group Continental Cup, with Team North America currently on a streak of winning five straight, including the 2017 event in January in Las Vegas.