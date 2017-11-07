Takahashi Off To Commonwealth Games

Recently-retired long-time Western Mustangs wrestling coach Ray Takahashi won silver in Australia at the 1982 Commonwealth Games.

Now, his son, Steven Takahashi, will follow in his footsteps on familiar ground.

Steven, also a former Mustangs wrestler now coaching his alma mater and competing as a member of the London-Western Wrestling Club, won the 57 k freestyle division at the Commonwealth Games trials this past weekend in Burnaby, B.C.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games are slated for next April in Brisbane, where Ray won silver, and in Townsville and Cairns.

Steven defeated Aso Palani of Burnaby, 4-1, and went 3-0 at the trials. On Sunday, he won the Simon Fraser University Clansmen International.

Ray coaches Steven, making the Commonwealth Games return even more of a family affair.