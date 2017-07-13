Service Experts Named Continental Cup Presenting Sponsor

Service Experts named Presenting Sponsor for 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup

One of Canada’s best-known heating, air conditioning and plumbing service companies is throwing its support behind the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup in London, Ont.

Service Experts Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing has been welcomed aboard as the presenting sponsor of the World Financial Group Continental Cup, which is scheduled for Jan. 11-13 at The Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

“Service Experts is proud of our long record of service to our communities, beginning in 1875, and we’re very enthusiastic about helping support the next generation of young athletes,” said Tim Inch, Vice President and General Manager for Service Experts Canada. “It’s going to be a spectacular four days, and we encourage everyone to get involved.”

Service Experts opened its first branch in 1875 in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont.; since then, it has grown to have 18 affiliated branches in Canada, and another 81 in the United States. Its longtime affiliate location in London is Roy Inch & Sons Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing.

Peter Inch is chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors.

Full-event packages for the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup, presented by Service Experts, are selling fast. Get yours today at www.curling.ca/2018continentalcup/tickets/.